“It is uncontroverted and a matter of common sense that vulnerable children with disabilities (especially when unvaccinated) have a much higher probability of getting sicker and potentially dying if they get infected with COVID-19,” attorneys for the parents wrote in a document filed Friday. “In refusing to allow school districts to implement commonly accepted protections for these children, such as a mask requirement, the Florida governor and his executive departments have essentially excluded them from the public schools and made parents of children with disabilities have to choose between their child’s life and health, and the rights of other parents who do not want their children to be told they must wear a piece of cloth on their face.”