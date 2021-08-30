TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) — As a legal battle has played out in Tallahassee over Gov. Ron DeSantis’ efforts to prevent school mask mandates, attorneys for the state are trying to fend off a separate lawsuit alleging violations of federal laws designed to protect the rights of students with disabilities.
Parents of children with disabilities are asking a federal judge in South Florida for a preliminary injunction against an executive order that DeSantis issued July 30 to try to block school districts from requiring students to wear masks amid the COVID-19 pandemic.READ MORE: Gov. DeSantis Vows To Win Appeal Of School Mask Mandate Ruling
Attorneys for the parents contend that the executive order violates the Americans with Disabilities Act and two other federal disabilities laws, in part because children with disabilities are more susceptible to serious illness or death from COVID-19.
But attorneys for the state last week argued that the request for a preliminary injunction should be rejected for a series of reasons. For example, they wrote in a court document that the plaintiffs cannot show that the executive order is preventing school districts and school administrators from addressing concerns “on the individualized, case-by-case basis required by federal law.”
“The proper resolution of this matter — in accordance with federal law and long-standing precedent — is for plaintiffs to work with their schools to design an individualized solution to accommodate their particular student’s educational and health needs,” the state’s attorneys wrote. “There are many ways that solutions can be accomplished, but the injunction sought here is not one of them.”
The issue of whether school districts should be able to require students to wear masks has sparked a massive controversy during the past month, as schools have reopened amid a surge in COVID-19 cases linked to the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus.
DeSantis’ executive order led to a state Department of Health rule that required districts to allow parents to opt out of any student mask requirements. The state has threatened the salaries of school officials who do not comply, but 10 districts have bucked the order and the rule and are only allowing students to opt out if they have doctors’ notes.READ MORE: Body Of Colorado Man Dustin Wakefield, Killed On South Beach Last Week, Returns To Hometown
The federal lawsuit in South Florida, filed Aug. 6, is more narrowly focused on the rights of students with disabilities. In addition to DeSantis and Corcoran, the lawsuit also named as defendants the school boards in Orange, Miami-Dade, Hillsborough, Palm Beach, Broward, Pasco, Alachua and Volusia counties.
The lawsuit, assigned to U.S. District Judge K. Michael Moore, raises issues under the Americans with Disabilities Act and federal laws known as the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act and the Rehabilitation Act. In a motion for a preliminary injunction, attorneys for the plaintiffs wrote that the laws require school districts to “ensure that all children with disabilities have a free and appropriate public education in the most integrated and least restricted environment.”
The motion said DeSantis’ efforts to prevent mask requirements are “forcing parents with children with disabilities to choose between their child’s health or their child’s education.”
“The children in this lawsuit have multiple disabilities that make them susceptible to severe injury or death if they contract COVID-19. … Whether these children live with autism, Down syndrome, kidney disease, asthma, or some other conditions that would compromise their immune system, they are each in the predicament to forego their right to a free and appropriate education in the least restrictive environment due to a requirement that places them at greater danger of death or serious injury,” the motion said.
But in arguing against the motion for a preliminary injunction, attorneys for the state wrote last week that an alleged loss of educational opportunities for students with disabilities is “conjectural and hypothetical.” They also wrote that other accommodations could be available to students through such things as virtual or in-home instruction.
“(This) case is ultimately about plaintiffs’ individualized remedies under federal disability law — not about the state’s and school districts’ authority and responsibility for mask policies during the pandemic,” the attorneys for the state wrote. “Nor does this case require the court to decide the wisdom of the competing views on those policy issues at the state, local, and household levels. Plaintiffs have failed to show a likelihood of success on the merits or a threat of irreparable injury, and their motion for preliminary injunction should be denied on either (or both) of those grounds.”MORE NEWS: Deadly Shooting In Miami Shores Being Investigated
(©2021 CBS Local Media. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The News Service of Florida’s Jim Saunders contributed to this report.)