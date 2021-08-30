  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    11:00 PMCBS 4 News at 11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMCBS 4 News at 11PM
    View All Programs
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Coconut Creek Shooting, Local TV, Miami News, Police Involved Shooting

COCONUT CREEK (CBSMiami) – The Coconut Creek Police Department is on the scene of an officer-involved shooting Monday night.

According to the department, the shooting happened in the 4400 block of Hillsboro Blvd. at 8:24 p.m.

READ MORE: Miami Shores PD: Officer Shot, Killed 47-Year-Old Woman Who Pointed BB Gun At Him

Coconut Creek PD said it all happened after a stolen car was stopped.

At this time, two suspects are in custody.

READ MORE: Florida Department Of Education Withholds Funds In Broward, Alachua Counties For Mask Mandate

A CBS4 crew on the scene saw an officer on a gurney to be transported.

A police spokesperson said the officer was being treated for an unrelated medical condition and should be OK.

MORE NEWS: Sweetwater Police Officers Receive Special Recognition For Saving Child Who Was Choking

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is leading the investigation.

CBSMiami.com Team