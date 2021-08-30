COCONUT CREEK (CBSMiami) – The Coconut Creek Police Department is on the scene of an officer-involved shooting Monday night.

According to the department, the shooting happened in the 4400 block of Hillsboro Blvd. at 8:24 p.m.

Coconut Creek PD said it all happened after a stolen car was stopped.

At this time, two suspects are in custody.

A CBS4 crew on the scene saw an officer on a gurney to be transported.

A police spokesperson said the officer was being treated for an unrelated medical condition and should be OK.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is leading the investigation.