MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Extremely dangerous Category 4 Hurricane Ida is expected to make landfall in Louisiana very soon.

As of the 8 a.m. advisory Sunday, Ida was 50 miles southwest of the Mouth of the Mississippi River.

Ida is moving toward the northwest near 15 mph, and this general motion should continue through tonight and early Monday, followed by a slower northward motion on Monday afternoon.

A northeastward turn is forecast by Monday night.

On the forecast track, the center of Ida will make landfall along the coast of southeastern Louisiana within the hurricane warning area late this morning or early this afternoon.

Ida is then forecast to move well inland over portions of Louisiana and western Mississippi on Monday and Monday night.

Reports from Air Force Reserve and NOAA hurricane hunter aircraft indicate that the maximum sustained winds are near 150 mph with higher gusts.

Ida is an extremely dangerous category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.

Some additional strengthening is forecast, and Ida is expected to be an extremely dangerous major hurricane when it makes landfall along the Louisiana coast. Rapid weakening is expected after landfall.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 50 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles.

Overtopping of local levees outside of the Hurricane and Storm Damage Risk Reduction System is possible where local inundation values may be higher than those shown above.

The deepest water will occur along the immediate coast near and to the east of the landfall location, where the surge will be accompanied by large and dangerous waves.

Surge-related flooding depends on the relative timing of the surge and the tidal cycle, and can vary greatly over short distances.

Catastrophic wind damage is likely where the core of Ida moves onshore along the southeast coast of Louisiana in the next few hours.

Hurricane conditions are expected in the Hurricane Warning area along the Louisiana coast beginning by later this morning with tropical storm conditions expected to begin by early this morning.

These conditions will spread inland over portions of Louisiana and Mississippi tonight and Monday.

Heavy rainfall from Ida will begin to impact the southeast Louisiana coast this morning, spreading northeast into the Lower Mississippi Valley later today into Monday.

Total rainfall accumulations of 10 to 18 inches with isolated maximum amounts of 24 inches are possible across southeast Louisiana into far southern Mississippi through Monday. This is likely to result in life-threatening flash and urban flooding and significant riverine flooding impacts.

Tornadoes will be possible today into Monday from southeast Louisiana across southeast Mississippi and southwest Alabama to the western Florida Panhandle.

Swells are beginning to reach the northern Gulf coast and will continue to affect that area through Monday. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

