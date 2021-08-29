MIAMI (CBSMiami) – What did we learn in the Dolphins’ third and final preseason game?

Well, the depth players are pretty good, and the final cut down to 53 players won’t be easy at some positions.

The Dolphins finished the preseason with a 2-1 record after a wild 29-26 win in Cincinnati.

Next up, opening day in 2 weeks at New England.

Coach Brian Flores rested the starters and even backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett.

Third QB Reid Sinnett played the whole game and had a great day. His 343 passing yards was the most by an NFL quarterback this preseason.

Sinnett scrambled and took a huge hit while completing a 4th down touchdown pass to Chris Myarick, who made a great catch to give the Dolphins a 27-26 lead.

It was Sinnett’s 2nd TD pass of the 4th quarter. After he was shaken up following the big hit, he came back to complete a 2 point conversion pass to Malcolm Perry.

One of last year’s 1st round draft pick, cornerback Noah Igbinoghene broke up a 4th down pass attempt by the Bengals to secure the win.

7th round draft pick Gerrid Doaks got the work at running back, with 16 carries and 56 yards. He’s in a battle for a roster spot, as is wide receiver Kirk Merritt.

He has had a solid training camp and came up with 3 catches for 62 years, including a 44-yard touchdown hook-up with Sinnett.

The Dolphins again played mostly error-free football, committing 5 penalties for a total of just 11 penalties in the 3 games. And the offense did not turn the ball over.

Now the excruciating waiting game is on for players on the bubble with cut-down day looming this week.