MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The CDC is recommending that people get a COVID-19 booster eight months after your second shot. For many people, that’s going to fall right in the middle of when they would also be receiving their flu vaccine.

“When the COVID vaccines first came out, we said no other vaccines within two weeks of a COVID vaccine,” said Dr. Amy Crawford-Faucher of Allegheny Health Network.

Until a few months ago, scientists didn’t want overlap. But Dr. Crawford-Faucher said people can now get their flu shot and COVID booster around the same time.

“Because we were just rolling this out to lots of people, we really wanted to be pure in knowing that if you had a reaction, it was due to the COVID vaccine and not from something else,” she said.

People in line for the booster shot didn’t seem to mind that another shot is in their not-so-distant future.

Nurse and vaccine recipient Marie Geubtner said, “I would get the flu shot. I get it every year”

Vaccine recipient Mary Louise Pastorok said, “So, I did that booster too. I get all my boosters, all my shots, all the time.”

Infectious disease specialist Dr. Graham Snyder warns against skipping the flu shot, saying we will not likely see a repeat winter with low flu cases.

“We were working from home, we’re doing school from home, we were limiting the number of contacts that we had, and we were masking,” Snyder said. “Now, obviously, that has changed, and will probably remain changed going into this winter.”

That’s why doctors say schedule both shot, in whatever order works best for your schedule.

Researchers are already discussing a combo shot that would cover both the coronavirus and the flu.

But doctors say it’s too early to say when that could be developed.