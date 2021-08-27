MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The pilot of a small plane was forced to make an emergency landing in the waters off Virginia Key on Thursday.

Now the work begins to get it back on dry land.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the single-engine Cessna 172 Skyhawk went down in the ocean about eight miles southeast of Miami just before 7 p.m. The agency said there were two people on board.

“A cyclist came and said ‘hey, a plane crash, a plane crashed’,” said Yaselo Alfaro with Miami Ocean Rescue.

Alfaro said they were about to leave for the night when it happened.

The pilot and passenger were able to get out of the plane, they were assisted by Miami Ocean Rescue. Neither man was hurt.

“They were kinda like close to the shore, walking in and we assisted them out and started assessing them and making sure everything was okay. I asked if anyone else was in the plane, they said no,” said Amanda Dominguez with Miami Ocean Rescue.

Alfaro said he spoke to the two men who were on board.

“They said they had like an engine failure,” he said. “I heard from the guy that he moved the plane a little bit to the right because he was about to crash into rocks.”

Miami Fire Rescue said the flight lasted about 40 minutes before the pilot reported the engine failure. When the plane went into the water, there were a few tense moments.

“It started to nose dive into the water at first, then leveled itself back out and they were able to make it out,” said Pete Sanchez with Miami Fire Rescue.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.