MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a soggy morning across South Florida with scattered showers and storms.
It was a warm, steamy start with lows in the 80s. Highs will climb to around 90 degrees in the afternoon. It will feel like the upper 90s and 100s due to high humidity.
The wind will increase out of the east 10 to 15 miles per hour with gusts up to 20 miles per hour. Quick passing showers will be possible with the onshore flow in place. There is a moderate risk of rip currents at the beach. Beachgoers should be careful and swim near a lifeguard. Small craft should also exercise caution.
Friday night will be warm and humid with lows around 80 degrees.
This weekend will be seasonably hot with normal highs around 90 degrees. We will see a mix of steamy sun and spotty storms. Next week Mother Nature turns up the heat with highs climbing near the mid-90s by Wednesday.