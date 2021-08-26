MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Pembroke Pines Police said Thursday that the owner of Master Franco’s Taekwondo Academy on Pines Boulevard is facing additional video voyeurism charges.

Robert Franco, 64 was already facing charges for placing nanny cameras in the bathroom of his Pembroke Pines facility.

Franco, police said, turned himself in to police on Thursday.

Pembroke Pines Police detectives said they obtained another arrest warrant for Franco and presented seven additional counts of video voyeurism. So far, police said Franco is facing a total of 10 voyeurism charges.

Detectives also identified four additional victims and there are two more victims that remain unidentified.

Police said there are a total of seven victims thus far.

Franco was originally accused of placing nanny cameras in the bathroom of his facility that were hidden in a picture frame, so no one would notice.

“The cameras were certainly positioned in such a fashion that not only was the level of trust violated, but so too was their level of privacy,” said Adam Feiner with the Pembroke Pines Police Department.

“The content has a wide variety of victims being exposed at a time when they were at their most sensitive. The victims were unclothed, they were unassuming and they were behind closed doors in a restroom, either using the bathroom or perhaps changing their clothes,” added Feiner.

A 17-year-old victim whose name is not being released discovered the cameras confronted Franco, called her dad, and then called police.

“When this young female first confronted Master Franco, he destroyed some of the physical evidence. That physical evidence is described as CCTV camera footage and general surveillance footage that the business had in place, that damaged equipment is now in the possession of the Pembroke Pines Police Department for additional forensic extracting.”

Officials say those secretly recorded range from children to adults.

“Anyone who may have been to that business whether you are a participant or whether you were a visitor, whether your a child or an adult, if you just used their dressing room or used the restroom, the Pembroke Pines Police Department wants you to come forward.

Police urge anyone who may have been a victim, in this case, to call the Pembroke Pines Police Department at (954) 431-2200 or Crime Stoppers at 954.493.TIPS.