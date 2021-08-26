FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A Broward dad, who was arrested after an altercation with a student in front of Fort Lauderdale High School during a mask mandate protest, appeared before a judge on Thursday.

During the proceeding Bond was set at $5,000 for Dan Bauman, 50, and he was ordered to stay away from the school unless they require him to come in for an appointment. He bonded out of jail early Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened Wednesday morning. For the fifth time since Broward Schools resumed in-person learning, Bauman walked his daughter, Isabel, to school.

Before his arrest, Bauman said Broward’s school mask mandate is illegal and it won’t stop the spread of the virus.

Isabel, a 10th grader in her first year at Ft. Lauderdale High, has refused to wear a mask and has been turned away each day by the administration.

“I want to be able to go to school like everyone does but I can’t wear a mask, I can’t breathe in it and I want to have that choice,” said Isabel

As Bauman and his daughter neared the school entrance, a student approached him and said “I’ve had enough for four days” and reportedly attempted to grab his cellphone as he was recording.

Bauman pushed the student in the shoulder and then “grabbed her hand and twisted her arm in an aggressive manner,” according to the arrest report.

He was immediately taken into custody and has been charged with aggravated child abuse.

Four supporters of Isabel showed up carrying signs in front of the school to protest the district’s mask mandate. A group of students on the school’s campus chanted ‘Wear a Mask, Wear a Mask’ directed toward the group as well as Isabel.

The school’s interim principal, Sean Curran, said the school’s hands are tied and they are following the guidance of the Broward County school district. He also said the school has met numerous times with Bauman’s family and detailed exceptions that are available.

Curran added the student body as a whole is following the district’s guidance.

“Our kids are incredible,” Curran said. “Every single one of them is wearing it and are supportive of what the measures are to keep everyone safe.”