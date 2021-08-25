By CBSMiami.com Team
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A new Quinnipiac University poll shows Florida voters are deeply divided over the job Governor Ron DeSantis has done.

“Amid a frightening surge in cases, DeSantis weathers withering criticism from critics on his handling of COVID-19. His numbers have actually improved from a year ago. But he’s still not as popular as he was before the pandemic,” said Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy.

On handling the state’s response to COVID-19:

  • 46% approve
  • 51% disapprove

    Overall job performance:

  • 47% approve
  • 45% disapprove

    On Whether Gov. Ron DeSantis should run president in 2024:

  • 35% approve
  • 59% disapprove

    Voters are divided on whether DeSantis deserves to be reelected:

  • 48% say he does
  • 45% say he does not
  • 6% not offering an opinion.

    On climate change:
    Florida voters say 51 – 44 percent that they think climate change is going to have a significant negative effect on Florida in their lifetimes.

  • 55% of voters say DeSantis needs to do more to address rising sea levels
  • 30% say he is doing enough
  • 15% did not offer an opinion.
  • 52% of voters say DeSantis needs to do more to protect the Everglades
  • 35% say he is doing enough
  • 13% did not offer an opinion.

    Margin of error +/- 3.3%

