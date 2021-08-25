PEMBROKE PINES (CBSMiami) – The Pembroke Pines Police Department has arrested a Charles W. Flanagan High School student accused of making online threats to his school.

The department said they received an anonymous tip on Monday regarding an online threat of a potential shooting at Flanagan High.

With no additional information to go on, the Pembroke Pines PD dispatched additional officers to local schools on Tuesday as they continued to investigate.

Digging through social media, investigators found an Instagram post with a text threatening to “terrorize” Flanagan High.

The department’s Threat Assessment Team and school resource officers identified the 16-year-old Flanagan student reportedly behind the post.

The teen was taken into custody on Thursday. He’s being charged with second-degree felonies for making a written threat to do bodily and for knowingly causing the disruption of an educational institution.

The department is urging “all parents to please take this moment and speak with your children as to the severe consequences for making threats to do harm, while encouraging that they report threats of which they are made aware.”

Stay with CBSMiami.com for updates on this developing story.