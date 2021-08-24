MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A toddler is dead and several other family members are being treated after being stabbed Monday evening in northwest Miami-Dade.

When police arrived at a home at NW 99th Street and NW 30th Avenue just before 9 p.m. Monday night, they were met by a 38-year old man outside the home who had been stabbed.

“That’s when a 38-year-old male stated that his wife had stabbed him multiple times. She was inside of the house when officers attempted to gain entry into the house, that’s when they were met at the front door in the foyer area with the subject. She was taken into custody without incident, they did notice as they were taking her into custody that she did have injuries that appear to be self-inflicted,” said Miami-Dade police Detective Alvaro Zabaleta.

She was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Police also discovered that the couple’s 16-year-old daughter, who had run to a neighbor’s house to call 911, had also been stabbed. Both she and the injured man were airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Inside the home, they found a 15-month-old girl in serious condition with injuries. She was taken to Jackson North where she died. Police said it’s unclear if the girl was stabbed or injured in another way.

“What we do know now is that this is a scene where, now it’s a homicide scene, where multiple people were stabbed, to include a 16-year-old, a 38-year-old, and of course what appears to be self-inflicted wounds to the subject. The baby’s injuries, as I mentioned before, we don’t know. We’ll go ahead and wait for the medical examiner’s office to provide that,” said Miami-Dade police Detective Alvaro Zabaleta.

Police also found there were four other children in the home at the time of the stabbing, all under the age of 11. They ran out when the violence began and were not harmed.

“All of the children are the biological children of the subject and the husband, the victim, the 38-year-old male, with the exception of the 16-year-old that was airlifted. She’s the biological daughter of the subject,” said Alvaro.

Investigators are now trying to determine what led to this family tragedy.