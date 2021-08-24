MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A lucky South Florida man is $5 million richer after playing and winning the Florida Lottery’s $5,000,000 GOLD RUSH CLASSIC Scratch-Off game.
Beres Thompson, of Homestead claimed the $5 million prize from Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump sum payment of $3,550,000.00, according to Florida Lottery officials.
Thompson bought his winning ticket from Downstairs, located at 10 Southwest 14th Avenue in Homestead.
The retailer will receive a $10,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.
The $20 game, $5,000,000 GOLD RUSH CLASSIC, launched in October 2018 and gives players the opportunity to win up to $5,000,000. Overall odds of winning are one-in-2.99.
