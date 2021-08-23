  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 4 News 12N
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Boy Shot, Local TV, Miami News, Tampa

TAMPA (CBSMiami/AP) – A shooting near Tampa late Sunday night left a four-year-old boy dead.

The boy was riding in a car when it was fired on. The child was taken to a hospital and was later pronounced dead.

READ MORE: Miami Weather: Sweltering Heat And Saharan Dust Take Over

Tampa police said the shooting did not appear to be random.

READ MORE: Pfizer's COVID-19 Vaccine Receives Full FDA Approval

They did not release any details about the child, or about what may have led to the shooting. Investigators said the bullet came from another car.

MORE NEWS: Rep. Matt Gaetz Eloped To California, Married Girlfriend Ginger Luckey

(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

CBSMiami.com Team