MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s back to school for Miami-Dade students on Monday.

And while kids will have to mask up, a majority say they don’t mind.

“I am really open to what is going to happen. I am really open to wearing a mask. It will be OK,” said Paz, a sixth grader.

Many have been doing virtual learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They say seeing their friends has been long overdue.

“I miss them a lot. I am pretty excited that I am going back to school,” said fifth grader Josie.

One parent agreed the in-person interaction is much needed.

“It has been almost two years,” said Nicole. “Now she gets to hang out with her friends and go to lunch and go play like normal kids.”

On Sunday, Nicole was one of the many parents lined up at the Ibiley Uniforms in Miami.

The line stretched around the building. Parents waited under the heat to get their kids ready for school.

“It is a crazy situation here because its abnormal. We have been waiting a lot of hours right now. We are in the United States,” said Jeyen Guzman.

Guzman hoped to make it indoors Sunday after he said he didn’t make the cut to enter the day before. to get indoors

“They closed the door and we came today again. It is not logical,” he said.