By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Crime, Fort Lauderdale Shooting, Local TV, Miami News

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – An argument between two people outside a Fort Lauderdale home ended in gunfire and one person in the hospital.

According to Fort Lauderdale police, two people were arguing in front of a home at 441 SW 22 Terrace.

(CBS4)

At some point during the argument, one of them pulled out a gun and fired. The victim, identified only as an adult male,  was struck multiple times, said police.

He was shot while inside a BMW SUV, according to witnesses.

(CBS4)

Video from the scene shows a vehicle with a shattered window.

He was transported to Broward Health Medical Center for his injuries.

The victim was rushed into surgery. His condition is not known.

Detectives are still gathering evidence and piecing together the details surrounding this incident.

