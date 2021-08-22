FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – An argument between two people outside a Fort Lauderdale home ended in gunfire and one person in the hospital.
According to Fort Lauderdale police, two people were arguing in front of a home at 441 SW 22 Terrace.READ MORE: With Mask Mandate In Place, Miami-Dade Superintendent Hopes Focus Shifts To Main Challenges Of New School Year
At some point during the argument, one of them pulled out a gun and fired. The victim, identified only as an adult male, was struck multiple times, said police.
He was shot while inside a BMW SUV, according to witnesses.READ MORE: Standing By Mask Mandate, Miami-Dade Superintendent Alberto Carvalho On Weekend Tour Of Schools
Video from the scene shows a vehicle with a shattered window.
He was transported to Broward Health Medical Center for his injuries.
The victim was rushed into surgery. His condition is not known.MORE NEWS: Dolphins Blow Out Falcons 37-17 In Lone Home Preseason Game
Detectives are still gathering evidence and piecing together the details surrounding this incident.