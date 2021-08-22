MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The cry for freedom in Cuba continues to echo through the streets of Miami.

“What do we want?”

“Freedom!”

“When do we want it?”

“Now!”

More than a hundred people marched to Domino Park on Calle Ocho. Their goal: To show solidarity with the Cuban people.

“We need to make sure that the Cuban people on the island know they are not by themselves. They’re not alone and their voices are being heard,” said rally-goer Natalia Plasencia. “The only way we can do that is by these marches, being active every day, doing something in Miami, throughout the world.”

The “Cuban Freedom March” says they get their motivation from the strength of the Cuban people, who took to the streets on the Island in June, knowing they’d face consequences. Rally-goers say people on the island need help not just for freedom, but because of the pandemic as well.

“Today, we are demonstrating once again the we need to be here for the people of Cuba. Enough is enough,” said rally-goers Bryanna Milagros. “People are dying by the masses. COVID is a real thing. We need some type of aid, some type of reform and now is the time.”

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez joined in as did Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. She said the world needs to come together to demand change.

“The sanctions that are being imposed by the Biden Administration, ratcheting it up, more and more people subject to the sanctions, very, very important,” Cava said. “The unity of foreign nations, stating together that they’re demanding the human rights reform.”