MIAMI (CBSMiami)– Big Brothers Big Sisters held a police officer matching event on Friday and many of the kids were excited to meet the officers who will become their new bigs.
One child bravely spoke at the podium in front of large crowd.
"Thank you for coming out today to support everyone," he said.
The matching event was part of Bigs in Blue, a one-to-one mentoring program that pairs kids with police officers to help them grow into competent adults. The program currently works with officers in Miami Dade and Broward counties.
Bigs in Blue, the first national initiative aimed at recruiting local law enforcement to serve as mentors to kids, was launched by Big Brothers Big Sisters of America in 2016. It has since spread to 100 local agencies across the country. In Florida, more than 3,000 kids currently are paired with law enforcement mentors.