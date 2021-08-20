MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — A Miami-Dade schools police sergeant has been fired following a fight with police officers while she was off duty last April.

Dubraska Guevara, 34, asked school board members on Wednesday to spare the job she’s held since 2014, but they approved her termination without discussion, according to CBS4 news partner The Miami Herald.

“My actions that night were not part of my duties,” Guevara told the board. “It was an isolated incident that occurred on my day off. I’m not trying to minimize my behavior.”

That night, a restaurant’s general manager called Doral police, saying that Guevara and another school district officer were being “disorderly and disruptive” and refusing to pay their check, the newspaper reported.

Guevara repeatedly struck and cursed at two officers, but they sent the pair home with a colleague who came to the restaurant to pick them up.

The other officer was disciplined “administratively,” the district said.

Doral police spokesman Rey Valdes told the newspaper in May that Guevara was not afforded any special treatment because she was law enforcement.

“There’s dozens of drunks we deal with on a daily basis over there that we don’t even document it. We put them in a cab and we get them the hell out of there. It’s not like we tried to sweep them under the rug,” Valdestold the newspaper.

