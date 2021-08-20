WATCH LIVECBS4 News This Morning
By CBSMiami.com Team
FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – More than 75 companies will be looking to fill 5,000 positions at a mega-job fair next week.

The event will take place Wednesday, August 25th, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the BB&T Center in Sunrise.

Whether you’re looking for an entry-level position or a more experienced management job, this hiring event will have something for you.

Among the companies hiring are the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino (which will be doing on-the-spot interviews), Amazon, City Furniture, Cintas, Cano Health, Norwegian Cruise Lines, Badcock Home Furniture & More, The Riverside Hotel, Xtreme Action Park, Ft Lauderdale Harbor Beach Marriott Resort & Spa, and Pollo Tropical.

Positions include sales, service techs, cooks, housekeeping, technicians, managers, security, and more.

Click Here for a full list of companies and positions.

Those interested in attending are encouraged to pre-register HERE.

Tips for Job Fair Success:

  • Dress professionally as if attending a job interview
  • Practice your personalized pitch which should summarize your skills and experience
  • Make a good first – and lasting – impression with each recruiter
  • Bring several copies of your updated resume or work history to the event

Those going are encouraged to wear a mask at all times, refrain from shaking hands with employers, and use the hand sanitation stations throughout the venue.

CBSMiami.com Team