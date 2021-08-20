  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

By CBSMiami.com Team
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The number of new COVID-19 cases has dropped in the state of Florida for the first in several weeks but despite that, the surge is still a major issue for hospitals.

The Florida Hospital Association reported Friday that 75 percent of the state’s hospitals are “expecting a critical staffing shortage in the next 7 days.”

FLORIDA

On Friday, with the release of its weekly numbers, the Florida Department of Health reports 150,118 newly reported cases throughout the Sunshine state, down nearly 13-hundred cases from the previous week.

The state vaccination rate is 66%, up from 65% last week.

There were another 346 newly reported deaths for a total of 42,252 deaths.

The state’s new case positivity rate rose to 19.8%. It was 19.3% the previous week.

MIAMI-DADE

Miami-Dade County’s vaccination rate rose from 83% to 85%.

There were 19,906 newly reported cases last week, down 1,655 cases from the previous week.

It also has a 12.6% new case positivity rate, up slightly from 12.4%.

BROWARD

In Broward, there were 13,521 new cases last week, down about 11-hundred from the previous week.

Broward’s vaccination rate is up to 76% from 74% last week.

Broward also has a new case positivity rate of 16.1% down from 16.5%.

MONROE

Monroe County increased its vaccination from 74% to 75%.

It added 491 new cases last week, down 13 cases from the previous week.

It also decreased its positivity rate slightly from 22.4% to 22.2%.

