By CBSMiami.com Team
DAVIE (CBSMiami) – The Davie Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating 17-year-old Vance Kelly Warner.

Police said he was last seen Thursday at Vista View Park at around 6:30 p.m. after leaving track and field practice unnoticed.

He was wearing a gray Nike T-shirt, black running shorts and blue running shoes.

Davie PD said the 17-year-old was recently diagnosed with Autism.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please call the Police Department at (954) 693-8200.

