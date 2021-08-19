DAVIE (CBSMiami) – The Davie Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating 17-year-old Vance Kelly Warner.
Police said he was last seen Thursday at Vista View Park at around 6:30 p.m. after leaving track and field practice unnoticed.READ MORE: Former Teammate Rashuan Jones Arrested In Murder Of UM Star Bryan Pata, 15 Years Later
He was wearing a gray Nike T-shirt, black running shorts and blue running shoes.READ MORE: Judge Decides Not To Drop Child Negligence Charges Against Former Parkland School Deputy Scot Peterson
Davie PD said the 17-year-old was recently diagnosed with Autism.MORE NEWS: Gov. Ron DeSantis Questions COVID Booster Shot As He Continues Push To Open More Monoclonal Antibody Treatment Sites
If you have any information on his whereabouts, please call the Police Department at (954) 693-8200.