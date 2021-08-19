Disney World Tweaks Face Mask PolicyVisitors to Walt Disney World can now choose whether or not to wear face coverings in outdoor lines, outdoor theaters, and outdoor attractions.

Disney Retires FastPass For New System With Added CostFor the first time in Disney’s history, line-skipping privileges at the parks will have an added cost starting this fall.

Miami Seaquarium Being SoldPalace Entertainment, owners of the Virginia Key attraction, is selling it to The Dolphin Company, the largest park operator in Latin America.

'House Calls With Dr. Phil' Premieres Wednesday Night On CBS4: 'I've Always Had This Dream Of Going Where They Live'Dr. Phil McGraw, TV’s most famous and well-known mental health professional, is now making house calls, literally.

Disney Nearly Doubles Price Of ‘Very Merriest’ Christmas Party TicketsIf you were planning a trip to the happiest place on Earth for this year's "Very Merriest" Christmas party, expect to pay up.

Taste Of The Town: Green Bar & Kitchen Serving Wide Variety Of Vegan Meals, Juices, & MoreGreen Bar and Kitchen in Fort Lauderdale is a go-to for South Florida foodies offering a wide variety of vegan meals and juices where their vegan dreams come true.