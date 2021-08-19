MIAMI (CBSMiami) – After 15 long years, an arrest has been made in the murder of former Miami Hurricanes defensive back Bryan Pata who was shot and killed outside of his Kendall apartment in 2006.

According to Miami-Dade police homicide detective Juan Segovia, Pata’s former teammate Rashuan Jones, a former UM defensive back, is now under arrest and charged with his murder.

“As a result of 15 years of investigation, countless hours, numerous interviews, and credible work done by countless detectives with the assistance and collaboration of the State Attorney’s office who were able to obtain an arrest warrant charging Rashaun Jones with first degree murder,” said Segovia in a social media post announcing the arrest. “As a result of that warrant being signed, the US Marshal service was able to locate Rashaun Jones and take him into custody and he was subsequently arrested for a first-degree murder, and he is now awaiting extradition back to Miami Dade County for prosecution.”

Miami-Dade police arrested Jones on Thursday in Marion County, according to CBS4 News partner the Miami Herald.

Pata was shot and killed in the parking lot of his apartment complex on November 6, 2006, following a Hurricanes football practice. He was 22 years old.

MDPD Homicide detectives, with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals, have arrested Rashaun Jones in connection to the 2006 murder of Bryan Pata. Thank you investigators for helping us bring justice to the family. pic.twitter.com/s8QoyHVf96 READ MORE: Miami-Dade Students Head Back To Class On Monday With Mask Mandate In Place — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) August 19, 2021

“Bryan Pata was a young man who was not only a local high school football hero, but he was also a very good player, and a very well-known player at the University of Miami,” said Segovia. “One of the challenges of investigating a case like this, with a victim like Bryan Pata, is that Bryan Pata’s whole world revolved around football and his family. So, it’s not like he had a lot of enemies. He wasn’t involved in any criminal elements. He was a young man who was looking forward to a future in the NFL. That’s all he wanted to do, play football in the National Football League. He wanted to take care of his family one day, he wanted to take care of his mom, sisters, and his brothers and that’s all he ever talked about. And that’s all he ever aspired to do in his life.”

Segovia said lengthy investigations like this are unique because there is no statute of limitation for homicide, and nobody ever gave up.

“The community never stopped contacting us and even if we get 1,000 tips, but only one of them was the one that actually put the pieces together. That’s what it took. And that’s exactly what happened in this case,” he explained.

“I can only hope that this brings the Pata family a little bit of closure, a little bit of satisfaction, knowing that at least the person who took Bryan’s life is now in custody and will be facing charges.”