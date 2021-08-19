MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Another South Florida law enforcement officer has succumbed to COVID.
On Thursday, the Miami Beach Police Department announced the loss of officer Edward “Eddie” Perez.READ MORE: Your Usual Cup Of Joe Could Soon Cost More
“Today we lost a truly beloved and hardworking member of the Miami Beach family. Please pray for Eddie and his family,” said Chief Richard Clements in a statement.
Perez, a 25-year veteran of Miami Beach PD, leaves behind a wife and daughter.READ MORE: Former Teammate Rashuan Jones Arrested In Murder Of UM Star Bryan Pata, 15 Years Later
His death comes just days after Miami Police Chief Art Acevedo said that at least four local law enforcement officers had died of COVID over the weekend.
One of those officers is Jennifer Sepot of the Fort Lauderdale Police Department. According to FLPD, Sepot had been with the department since 2017.
Another was Miami-based trooper Lazaro R. Febles, who according to a GoFundMe page set up by friends and co-workers, died of complications from COVID-19. Febles served more than 11 years with the Florida Highway Patrol in Troop E – Miami.MORE NEWS: Judge Decides Not To Drop Child Negligence Charges Against Former Parkland School Deputy Scot Peterson
CBS4 is still trying to confirm whether two other South Florida law enforcement officers also died of COVID-19, as stated by Chief Acevedo.