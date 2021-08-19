MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Beach Police Department reports the bomb threat scene has been cleared.
Officers were called out to the 800 block of W 41 Street on Thursday.
As a result of the police activity, MBPD had to close 41 Street between Meridian and Jefferson Avenue.
Nearby businesses were also evacuated as a precaution.
Police cleared the scene by 4:30 p.m. and reopened 41 Street.
No other details were given.
