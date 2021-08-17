MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tropical Storm Grace is forecast to become a hurricane on Wednesday.

As of the 11 p.m. advisory, the center of the tropical storm was 145 miles east-southeast of Grand Cayman.

Grace is moving toward the west near 14 mph.

A general westward to west-northwestward motion is expected for the next several days.

On the forecast track, the center of Grace will continue to move away from the western coast of Jamaica overnight.

Grace is forecast to move near or over the Cayman Islands early Wednesday, and then approach the Yucatan peninsula of Mexico late Wednesday or early Thursday.

Data from NOAA and Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft indicate that maximum sustained winds are near 60 mph with higher gusts.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles primarily to the east of the center.

Grace is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane on Wednesday, with some additional strengthening possible prior to the center reaching the Yucatan Peninsula.

Out in the Atlantic, Tropical Storm Henri is moving west-southwestward with 65-mph winds.

At 11 p.m. Tuesday, the center was about 160 miles south of Bermuda.

Henri is moving toward the west-southwest near 8 mph.

A gradual turn to the west with a faster forward motion is expected over the next 12 to 24 hours, followed by an additional turn to the west-northwest and northwest by late Thursday.

Some additional strengthening is possible tonight, followed by little change in strength through Thursday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles from the center.