MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Some might say the city of Hialeah has saved Christmas in South Florida.
That’s because after 38 years at Tropical Park, Santa’s Enchanted Forest has a new home at Hialeah Park.READ MORE: Tropical Storm Grace Heading Toward Jamaica, Fred Soaking Georgia
The attraction needed a new home because its leasing agreement with Miami-Dade County expired.READ MORE: COVID-19 Testing Sites In South Florida
Guests can expect to see many of the same vendors, millions of new lights and more than 100 rides at its new space.MORE NEWS: COVID-19 Vaccination Sites In South Florida
Santa’s is expected to open its doors November 4 and stay open through January 2.