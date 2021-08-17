MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Dolphins were back on the practice field with a slightly trimmed roster.

Head coach Brian Flores was all business Tuesday as the team cut down to 85 players.

This is the first wave of cuts as the team begins to take regular-season shape.

“A tough day, but, you know, at the end of the day just gotta be honest and transparent with guys and telling the truth,” said Flores. “I understand there’s gonna be some disappointment, you know.”

The cuts are also tough on the players who formed bonds and understand what’s at stake for those let go.

“I hate to see guys go in and out of the locker room. And just knowing that, you know, his family back home and they’re just trying to provide for their family,” said Fins wide receiver Jakeem Grant.

Miami offensive lineman Robert Hunt added, “It sucks because, you know. We built camaraderie and we like a team, you know. We get to hang out with guys, get to get close with guys, and then the business part hit and we all know what we’re in for.”

Despite Tuesday’s focus being on cuts, the team did make another addition. Miami brought in offensive lineman in former second-round pick Greg Little in a trade with Carolina.

The team also placed wide receiver Allen Hurns on injured reserve.

CBS4 is the official partner of the Miami Dolphins, where you can watch preseason action on TV, online and on the CBSMiami app.

Download it now on your iPhone or Android or you can scan that QR code on the image above so you can watch Steve Goldstein, Jason Taylor and Kim Bokamper bring you preseason action, even when you’re on the go.