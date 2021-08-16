ORLANDO (CBSMiami/NSF) – On Monday, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the opening of a state-supported site offering monoclonal antibody treatment in the fight against COVID.

Up to 320 people can receive treatment at the site, which is located at Orlando’s Camping World Stadium.

DeSantis, who promised that additional sites would open in the coming days, said he wanted to promote the availability of the treatment and to expand access to it.

The governor also said hospital officials report that “well over 90%” of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 aren’t vaccinated, but they also have not had monoclonal antibody treatment to help fight the infection.

The treatment provides a temporary but immediate boost to the immune system. DeSantis called the treatment a “tool in the toolbox” that should be used but said he thinks it has been “underpublicized.”

Former President Donald Trump received the experimental treatment in October after being hospitalized with COVID-19. DeSantis opened a similar site in Jacksonville last week.

The governor’s Orlando announcement came as Florida hospitals reported nearly 84% of their beds were filled and that nearly 24% of the patients in the beds have COVID-19, according to data maintained by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

As of Monday, Florida had 15,962 patients hospitalized with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 infections, and 37 hospitals reported having critical staffing shortages, according to data hospitals report to the federal government.

