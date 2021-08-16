MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Inter Miami CF returns home to take on the Chicago Fire FC on Wednesday, Aug. 18 in Eastern Conference action. The matchup at DRV PNK Stadium is set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. and will air locally on WBSF, my33.
The Club is looking to extend its recent run of positive results at home – with two wins and a draw in its previous three home matches against CF Montreal and Nashville SC.
However, the team is coming off a loss when New York City FC beat the team on the road on Saturday night after two goals in the first half.
Wednesday’s game will be the second time Inter Miami has played Chicago this season and is looking for its first victory against them.
Currently, Chicago Fire is 5-9-5 and Inter Miami is 4-9-4.