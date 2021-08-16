DANIA BEACH (CBSMiami) – One person was killed and two others were injured following a nasty crash in Dania Beach on Monday.
It happened before noon in the 22-hundred block of Griffin Road.
According to Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue, a vehicle with three people inside, hit a pole and caught on fire.
One person inside the car pronounced dead at the scene.
Two others, a 28-year-old woman and a 6-year-old girl, were transported as trauma alerts to Broward General Hospital.
Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue officials said both suffered fractures and burns.
The identity of the person who died will be released by BSO.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.