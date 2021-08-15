HALLANDALE BEACH (CBSMiami) – A building in Hallandale Beach has been deemed unsafe.
The Olympus Towers and Marina at 600 Three Islands Boulevard has less than 48 hours to complete the work necessary to safeguard the building.
If that work isn’t done and certified by a professional engineer by that time, residents from all 370 units will be forced to evacuate.
It comes after the city received an engineer’s report from June detailing instances of spalled concrete and exposed rebar in the parking garage, corroded steel beams and pipe support for the cooling tower, as well as cracked stucco throughout the building.