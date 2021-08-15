TRACKING GRACEThe Latest Tracking And Forecast Map
By Jim DeFede
Jim DeFede and his guests focused on the ongoing controversy surrounding mask mandates in our schools as the start of the new school year approaches.

Broward and other school districts are pushing back against the governor’s executive order prohibiting mandatory mask wearing.

The pushback comes as three Broward teachers and a teacher’s aide died this past week from COVID complications.

GUESTS:

Anna Fusco, President of the Broward Techers Union

Karla Hernandez-Mats, President of United Teachers of Dade

Jim DeFede