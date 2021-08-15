Jim DeFede and his guests focused on the ongoing controversy surrounding mask mandates in our schools as the start of the new school year approaches.
Broward and other school districts are pushing back against the governor’s executive order prohibiting mandatory mask wearing.READ MORE: Olympus Towers & Marina In Hallandale Beach Deemed Unsafe
The pushback comes as three Broward teachers and a teacher’s aide died this past week from COVID complications.READ MORE: Tropical Storms Grace Remains Disorganized
GUESTS:
Anna Fusco, President of the Broward Techers UnionMORE NEWS: Tracking The Tropics: Latest Model Shifts Tropical Storm Grace Away From South Florida
Karla Hernandez-Mats, President of United Teachers of Dade