MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Orange Bowl Committee helped local students get back-to-school ready.
On Saturday, the organization held the Orange Bowl Family Fun and Fit Day at Carter Park.READ MORE: Fort Lauderdale Police Says One Of Its Officers Has Died From COVID
Volunteers handed out free backpacks and school supplies. Kids age 5 to 16 could also get a free haircut.READ MORE: Tracking The Tropics: Tropical Storm Grace A Little Stronger
But for those that don’t need back-to-school gear, there were plenty of fun things to do.MORE NEWS: Tracking Fred: Storm Degenerates To Tropical Wave
The entertainment options included music, games, food trucks, water activities and more.