TRACKING THE TROPICSTracking Fred and Grace
  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:30 AMHope in the Wild
    12:00 PMGame Time with Boomer Esiason
    12:30 PMDolphins Pre-Game Show
    1:00 PMNFL Preseason Football
    4:00 PMDolphins Post-Game Show
    View All Programs
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Community, Local TV, Miami News, Orange Bowl

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Orange Bowl Committee helped local students get back-to-school ready.

On Saturday, the organization held the Orange Bowl Family Fun and Fit Day at Carter Park.

READ MORE: Fort Lauderdale Police Says One Of Its Officers Has Died From COVID

Volunteers handed out free backpacks and school supplies. Kids age 5 to 16 could also get a free haircut.

READ MORE: Tracking The Tropics: Tropical Storm Grace A Little Stronger

(Source: @OrangeBowl)

But for those that don’t need back-to-school gear, there were plenty of fun things to do.

MORE NEWS: Tracking Fred: Storm Degenerates To Tropical Wave

The entertainment options included music, games, food trucks, water activities and more.

CBSMiami.com Team