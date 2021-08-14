MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Dolphins starters showed a lot of promise despite losing to the Chicago Bears on Sunday by score of 20-13

The Dolphins starters dominated the first half and had their fans going.

Then, the Bears took over Soldier Field during the second half.

The battle for roster spots started with Sunday’s game and will go up a notch with subsequent games. The rookies and free agents will try to prove they belong.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa looked solid during his appearance in the first half.

Coach Brian Flores has been impressed with his quarterback’s off-season work and training camp performance.

After Saturday’s game, the Dolphins head back to South Florida where they’ll hold joint practices with Atlanta. The team will then host the Falcons next Saturday night at Hard Rock Stadium.

It’s the only home game of the preseason as the Dolphins travel to Cincinnati to end the three-game preseason schedule Aug. 29.

