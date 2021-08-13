MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tropical Depression Seven continues to move quickly westward in the Atlantic Ocean and is expected to be near Florida by Wednesday of next week.
With the 11 p.m. advisory, TD7 was about 540 miles east of the Leeward Islands with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph. It was moving west at 21mph.
On the forecast track, the system is expected to approach the Leeward Islands on Saturday, move over the Leeward Islands Saturday night and Sunday, and then be near the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico Sunday night and Monday.
A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico, including Vieques and Culebra.
Tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area by Saturday night or early Sunday.
The system is expected to produce 3 to 6 inches of rain across the northern Leeward Islands Saturday into Sunday.