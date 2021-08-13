MIAMI (CBSMiami) – While Tropical Depression Fred has lost some steam is not dead yet, and in anticipation of the rain event storm preps continue all across the South Florida area.

“I’m pretty sure it’s going to flood because of the drainage system we have here on Miami Beach,” said Mateo Darzon, he’s among the many Miami Beach residents who’ve had to endure periodic flooding in the area.

And, with Fred approaching he thinks this weekend will be among those flooding days.

“It flows for two to three feet sometimes you will see people going around with paddleboat,” added Darzon.

Thursday night prior to Fred’s arrival there was a heavy downpour, causing portions of Collins Ave to flood for blocks, the water went up to people’s knees in some areas and caused major traffic delay.

It even resulted in street barricades floating away. But, city officials say they are on top of it.

“While there are currently no watches or warnings for our county we are taking proactive steps like deploying portable pumps to low living areas of our city, said Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber in a video released Thursday.

The 11 temporary pumps will assist the existing pump stations to help alleviate potential flooding.

And, Randy Smith with the South Florida Water Management District says they have also been emptying out canals all across the South Florida area.

“In the past four days we have been making adjustments to the regional canals, the big water management canals bringing the water levels down in anticipation of heavy rain from Fred,” added Smith, who says they anticipate anywhere from 8-10 inches.

“We want to have plenty room in these canals when this rain starts to hit, so the water from the roads and our yards and parking lots have somewhere to go”.

To ensure as little flooding as possible starting Friday night through the weekend pump stations from South Dade all the way up to Palm Beach will be manned 24 hours.

And, back in Miami Beach residents like Darzon says they are preparing for the inconvenience.

“Sometimes what we do is put some sand on the local roads or restaurant but it gets pretty bad so I don’t think that will help,” said Darzon.

Miami Beach officials add that due to the heavy rain expected throughout the weekend, the Parking Department will open public garages for residents wishing to keep their cars out of flood-prone areas during this storm. The garages at the Convention Center, 5 Street, and City Hall will not be included.

Residents may park vehicles tonight beginning at 6 p.m. through Monday morning at 8 a.m. at no cost. Residents must provide proof of residency when exiting the facilities