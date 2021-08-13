TRACKING FREDThe Latest Tracking And Forecast Map
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Local TV, Miami News, Ron DeSantis, School Mask Mandate

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – Governor Ron DeSantis is bringing his threats over masks in schools down a notch.

The governor had threatened to withhold the pay of school superintendents and school board members who defied his rule on mask mandates.

CBS4 news partners The Miami Herald reports the governor’s office is now admitting it has no control over employees’ pay if they don’t work for the state.

A spokesperson for DeSantis said board members and superintendents requiring masks should dock their own pay.

