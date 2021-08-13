TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – Gov. Ron DeSantis has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff Friday at state and local government buildings in Tallahassee to honor legendary Florida State University football coach Bobby Bowden, who died Sunday at age 91.
“Bowden was an impactful leader and empowered his players to be the same. He lived a remarkable life with a strong Christian foundation serving God’s purpose on and off the field,” a DeSantis memo said Thursday.READ MORE: Census Numbers Set Stage for Redrawing Florida Districts
The governor’s order applies to flags at the state Capitol, the Leon County Courthouse, and Tallahassee City Hall.READ MORE: City Of Miami Distributing Sandbags Ahead Of Fred's Anticipated Heavy Rainfall
Bowden will lie in honor from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the Old Capitol and will lie in repose from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Moore Athletic Center at FSU’s Doak Campbell Stadium.
A funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center.MORE NEWS: Police: Florida Mother Shot, Killed By Toddler During Work Video Call
(©2021 CBS Local Media. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.)