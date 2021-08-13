MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Despite the Florida Keys being under a Tropical Storm Warning, bars restaurants are not expected to slow down

This is a big weekend in Key West as the 24th Annual Lobsterfest is taking place and the rain associated with Tropical Depression Fred is not expected to affect the event.

“Everybody trying to make the best of what so far has not been terrible weather,” said Erik Adams with Key West promotions.

Weather is expected to deteriorate a bit as Fred passes by the Keys this weekend, putting a damper on Lobsterfest.

“One of our events was an arts and crafts street fair… And out of an abundance of caution, they didn’t want to put a bunch of tents up. So, we had to cancel that event, but everything else is still up and running,” said Adams.

Most of Lbsterfest is still up and running for what so far is a business-as-usual weekend in the Keys.

“We come as often as we can, about every two years,” said Raymond Brown, visiting from Jacksonville

He is planning on a rainy Saturday.

“Tomorrow is definitely going to be a take it easy day. Probably head to the middle, upper keys,” said Brown.

Fred is expected to be a rainmaker, with a possible 3 to 6 inches of rain across the Keys, but that’s not slowing down bars and restaurants.

Duval Street in Key West is packed with people from out of town.

“We’re also looking for our visitors to be aware of the weather. You know everyone comes to the fabulous Florida Keys, and we welcome them, but Saturday’s going to be a little rough and we encourage them to stay inside and seek safe shelter,” said Shannon

Weiner, Director of Emergency Management in Monroe County.

She told CBS4 with all the rain expected through the weekend, they’ll also be looking for localized street flooding.