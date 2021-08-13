MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The highly transmissible Delta variant of the coronavirus continues to ravage the state.

“In the past week, Florida has had more COVID cases than all 30 states with the lowest case rates combined. And Florida and Texas alone have accounted for nearly 40% of new hospitalizations across the country,” White House COVID-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients said Thursday during a White House briefing.

FLORIDA

On Friday, with the release of its weekly numbers, the Florida Department of Health reports 151,415 newly reported cases throughout the Sunshine state, up nearly 17-thousand cases from the previous week. The state vaccination rate is 65%, up from 63% last week.

There were also another 286 newly reported deaths for a total of 40,766 deaths.

The state’s new case positivity rate rose to 19.3%. It was 18.1% the previous week.

MIAMI-DADE

Miami-Dade County’s vaccination rate rose from 81% to 83%.

There were 21,561 newly reported cases last week, up nearly 2,000 cases from the previous week. It also has a 12.4% new case positivity rate, down slightly from 12.7%.

BROWARD

In Broward, there were 14,675 new cases last week, up more than 2,000 from the previous week. Broward’s vaccination rate is up to 74%. It was 72% last week.

Broward also has a new case positivity rate of 16.5%, up from 15.9%.

MONROE

Monroe County increased its vaccination from 72% to 74%. It added 504 new cases last week, up 116 cases from the previous week.

It also increased its positivity rate from 21.4% to 22.4%.