By CBSMiami.com Team
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An 83-year-old, who spent 19 years as a political prisoner in Castro’s Cuba, received a setback in court Thursday in her fight to stay in her Miami home.

A judge denied a motion to delay Ana Rodriguez’s eviction.

Her lawyer is arguing the extended eviction moratorium should apply to her case.

Rodriguez’s home was foreclosed back in 2018.

Her lawyers claim that was done fraudulently.

Officials could serve the eviction notice as soon as Aug. 31.

