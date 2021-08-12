MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Food & Drug Administration is expected to soon authorize a COVID-19 booster shot for those with compromised immune systems as hospitalizations in states like Florida and Texas are at their highest in months.

“That third shot will help, it will help,” said Michael Felder.

Felder is all for another shot if it means saving lives, he just lost his mother.

“She died Tuesday of COVID,” said Felder. “My mom insisted that I get the shot, she insisted, before I could come back in her home.”

Felder was out at the vaccination site at Central Broward Park in Lauderhill Thursday to make sure his cousin also got vaccinated.

The virus has continued to take a major toll on his family.

“My sister-in-law is in intensive care and my oldest sister just got out of the hospital at westside regional for COVID,” said Felder.

Some tell CBS 4 News that they are skeptical about a third shot for the immunocompromised.

“It’s hard to say right now,” said Donna Richards. “They have to do what they have to do”

Less than 3% of Americans are believed to have compromised immune systems, and officials say at some point all Americans may need a booster shot.

“FDA is working with Pfizer and Moderna to allow boosters for these vulnerable people. An additional dose could help increase protection for these individuals, which is especially important as the Delta variant spreads,” said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director.

Health officials in South Florida continue to push for folks to roll up their sleeves.

According to the latest vaccination data from the CDC in Broward County, just over 52.7% of the population is fully vaccinated, and in Miami-Dade County, just over 62.7% is fully vaccinated.

On Thursday, Governor DeSantis announced Thursday the opening of rapid response units across the state that will administer monoclonal antibodies to patients.