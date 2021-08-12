FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A tip to a Broward sheriff’s detective led to a man’s buried remains and his sister’s arrest.

In early June, Homicide Detective John Curcio said received a tip from a retired law enforcement officer who said he was told by another person that there was a body of a murdered man, 61-year-old Donald Shoff, buried in the backyard of a home in Dania Beach.

On July 9, detectives and crime scene technicians located human remains in the exact location where the retired law enforcement officer said they would be.

The Pinellas County Forensic Lab confirmed the remains were consistent with being the biological child of Shoff-Bock’s mother.

Broward’s Medical Examiner’s Office determined Shoff had been shot in the back of the head.

The sheriff’s office said based on DNA results and evidence from the remains, investigators believe Shoff’s sister, 62-year-old Darlene Shoff-Brock, was the one who killed him.

They believe she shot her brother at a home in Hollywood in May 2014 and buried his body at the Dania Beach location.

The sheriff’s office said while the motive for the murder is under investigation, witnesses told them the two often argued about money, and Shoff accused his sister of stealing money from him.

Shoff-Bock was arrested at her Tamarac home on Wednesday and has been charged with one count of first-degree murder. She’s being held without bond.