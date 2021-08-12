FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A Broward Sheriff’s detention accused of repeatedly hitting an inmate has been charged.
It reportedly happened on October 29th, 2020, in an infirmary unit at the North Broward Bureau jail in Pompano Beach during medication rounds.
Deputy Delroy Rose, 56, reportedly used a flashlight to strike the hands and fingers of a 24-year-old inmate while trying to close a cell door flap.
Rose has been charged with one count of battery, a misdemeanor.
His initial court appearance date has not yet been scheduled.