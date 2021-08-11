MIAMI (CBSMiami) – On Tuesday, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava talked about how the passage of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act in the Senate would benefit the county.

The package will invest $1.2 trillion in infrastructure projects spanning investments in roads and bridges, technology, climate resilience, and more.

Mayor Levine Cava released the following statement on what this will mean for the county.

“As we confront the challenges that define the 21st century, Miami-Dade is well-positioned to make critical investments in our infrastructure and put residents to work through this historic legislation. The funding outlined by the bipartisan infrastructure package will provide us with the tools we need to meet a critical moment in our economic recovery and to build for the future.”

The mayor talked about how the money would benefit local projects.

“Through the infrastructure investment package, we’ll be able to accelerate the pace of critical projects to protect and preserve Biscayne Bay; expand public transit to offer greater access to affordable, reliable transportation to all communities; invest in high-speed broadband to close the digital divide; advance resilience projects to prepare our community for growing risks like sea-level rise, and more.”

“All these projects will create thousands of jobs that will expand opportunity for families across Miami-Dade as we seek to accelerate our recovery out of the pandemic.”

Florida Republican Senators Marco Rubio and Rick Scott voted against passage of the bill.

Here is what Sen. Rubio had to say about it:

“I support investing in roads, bridges, broadband, and efforts to mitigate against sea-level rise, and I hoped there would be a bill I could vote for,” Rubio said. “But this bill was negotiated in secret, rushed through the process without meaningful opportunities to have input, and adds a net increase of $350 billion to the national debt. I can’t vote for a bill like that.”