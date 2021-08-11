MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tropical Depression Fred is producing heavy rainfall across portions of Haiti and the Dominican Republic.

As of 11 p.m. Wednesday, Tropical Depression Fred was about 20 miles south of Cap Haitien, Haiti.

The depression is moving toward the west-northwest near 15 mph and a general west-northwestward motion with a decrease in forward speed is expected for the next several days.

On the forecast track, the center of Fred is expected to be over northern Haiti overnight, move near the Turks and Caicos Islands and the southeastern Bahamas on Thursday, and move near or north of the northern coast of central Cuba Thursday night and Friday.

Dropsonde data from a NOAA reconnaissance aircraft indicate that maximum sustained winds remain near 35 mph with higher gusts. Little, if any change, in strength is expected overnight.

Slow re-intensification is forecast to begin by Thursday night.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

Haiti from the northern border with the Dominican Republic to Gonaives

Turks and Caicos Islands

Southeastern Bahamas

The Cuban provinces of Ciego de Avila, Camaguey, Las Tunas, Holguin, Granma, Santiago de Cuba, and Guantanamo

Fred is the sixth named storm in the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season.

