MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Heat captain Udonis Haslem has reportedly agreed to play a 19th season with the Miami Heat.
Haslem, the longest-tenured player in the team's history is set to sign a one-year contract at the veteran's minimum of $2.6 million.
The Florida Gator alumn played a role in the team's frontcourt rotation for much of his career, which led to NBA championships in 2006, 2012, and 2013, but has taken a leadership role in recent years.
Haslem has averaged 7.6 points and 6.7 in his career with the Heat.
He will seek to continue being a leader for the other players on the team, especially after the team’s recent re-signings and acquisitions.