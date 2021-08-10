MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police detectives are investigating a triple shooting a the Stadium Hotel in Miami Gardens on Tuesday afternoon.
Police and fire rescue units responded to reports of a shooting at the hotel, located in the 21400 block of NW 27th Avenue.
Once there, authorities said they found three male victims, who were subsequently transported to nearby hospitals.
One person was in critical condition and the other two had suffered non-life-threatening wounds, according to authorities.
Police said they had one person in custody as they continued to investigate the shooting.
Police said they had one person in custody as they continued to investigate the shooting.

No other details were released by police.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477 or (305) 471-TIPS.