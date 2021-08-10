MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Inter Miami CF will seek to extend its unbeaten streak this Saturday when they face the New York City FC.

With a record of four victories, four draws, 8 losses for a total of 16 points, Inter Miami will take their show on the road to Red Bull Arena for an 8 p.m. match.

New York City FC comes to this game with a record of eight wins, four draws, and five losses for a total of 28 points.

If Miami wins or ties, it will extend its unbeaten run to five matches for the first time in club history.

Miami will face New York City FC for the first time this season and third time ever.

During their recent victory against Nashville SC, Indiana Vassilev scored his first goal for Inter Miami in the 2-1 win and Gonzalo Higuaín earned man-of-the-match honors after scoring the team’s first goal of the match. Higuain leads the team in goals so far this season with eight.

Abrazos de gol 🫂 Goal Celebrations | @CaptainMorganUS pic.twitter.com/MipnlOA41r — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) August 9, 2021

Fans will be able to watch the game on TV via My33, CW34, Unimás, and the Inter Miami App.

Inter Miami will seek to claim its first win over the New York-based side.

New York City FC comes into Saturday’s game after drawing 2-2 on the road against Toronto FC.